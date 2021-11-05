Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 888,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.1% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.2% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 194,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,024 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

