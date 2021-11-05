Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $51.50

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.50, but opened at $49.18. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 3,568 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
