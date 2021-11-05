Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down to $51.50

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.50, but opened at $49.18. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 3,568 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

