Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,991. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

