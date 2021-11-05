Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.15 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,991. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.