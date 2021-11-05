Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.76. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.