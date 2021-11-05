MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp’s Quiet Period To End on November 8th (NASDAQ:MEKA)

MELI Kaszek Pioneer’s (NASDAQ:MEKA) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 8th. MELI Kaszek Pioneer had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA opened at $13.10 on Friday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEKA. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,100,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.