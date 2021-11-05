Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of MPNGF stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. Meituan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

