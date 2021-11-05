Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

