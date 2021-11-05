Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

