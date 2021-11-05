Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

