Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

