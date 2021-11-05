Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $157.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.