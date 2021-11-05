Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 358 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

NYSE:NSC opened at $284.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.29 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.