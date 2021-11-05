Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,901 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.89 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

