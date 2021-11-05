Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.44. 102,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.68. Medpace has a twelve month low of $112.54 and a twelve month high of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,550. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.