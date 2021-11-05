Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.