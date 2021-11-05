Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 130,220 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,244,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.2% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,914,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.44 and a 200 day moving average of $399.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.42 and a 12-month high of $429.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

