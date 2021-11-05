Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Terminix Global comprises about 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,961. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

