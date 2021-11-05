Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 3,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

