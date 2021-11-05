Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 5,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,927. The company has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

