Maxim Group Cuts BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $77.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

BWXT opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

