Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 112,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

