Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP decreased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,982 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises approximately 0.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Matrix Service worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.50 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $280.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.