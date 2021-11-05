Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.06.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.81. 49,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.41. Match Group has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.