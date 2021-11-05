Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $83.41 and a 1-year high of $106.87.

