Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. The company has a market cap of $228.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

