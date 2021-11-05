Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

