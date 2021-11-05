Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 614 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 211,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $213.16 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

