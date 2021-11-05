Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,803 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $260.44 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

