Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,603 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20.

NYSE BFAM opened at $143.91 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

