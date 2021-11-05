Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 6,178 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Keros Therapeutics worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $53.08 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

