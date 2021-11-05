Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $479,000 Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.23%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

