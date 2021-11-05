Marshall Wace LLP Invests $438,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.98.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

