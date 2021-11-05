Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 148,884 Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 192.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VISL opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.35.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.

