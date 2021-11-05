Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR opened at $57.15 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

