MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $476.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $387.55 and last traded at $387.87, with a volume of 1197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.54.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.57 and a 200-day moving average of $452.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.