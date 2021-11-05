MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 260,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

