Marathon Capital Management Invests $208,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.