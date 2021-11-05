Marathon Capital Management Has $296,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 116,296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $82,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 123,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $222.29 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

