Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of MLFNF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

