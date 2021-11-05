Maple Leaf Foods Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.82. 316,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,896. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.56 and a 52-week high of C$31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.