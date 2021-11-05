Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Cormark

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.15.

MFC traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.45. 4,435,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,868. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.89. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.71 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,998.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

