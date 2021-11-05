Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market cap of C$46.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

