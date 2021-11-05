Man Group plc Purchases 35,014 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,014 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $30,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

