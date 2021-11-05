Man Group plc Purchases 187,896 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Man Group plc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,896 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

