Man Group plc Has $27.06 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,355 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 81,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,827,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,084 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $217.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.82.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

