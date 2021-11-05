Man Group plc Buys 592,493 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Man Group plc increased its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 537.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,493 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPD were worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PPD by 6.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

