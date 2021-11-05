Man Group plc Acquires 158,610 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

