Man Group plc Acquires 1,197,804 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.41% of Macy’s worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

