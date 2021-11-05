MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $1.17 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

