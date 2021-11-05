Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.